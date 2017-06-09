Stan Brouard Welcomes Law Change

A change in Guernsey’s planning laws has been welcomed by the Managing Director of Stan Brouard. Deputies allowed for a new gateway in local legislation which will allow the business to create a café.

Rodney Brouard says they’ve been waiting along time for this – and he hopes the next stages will be quick.

‘I was pretty optimistic that it would go through. The only thing is the length of time, we’ve got to be optimistic I suppose and have a bit of power with the policy council to have them push through this bit of law as soon as possible.’

He says they’ve had to work hard to reach this stage.

‘We have waited an awful long time and we weren’t illegally operating here. There has been retailing going on here since the late 80s, we’ve just been trying to expand it.’