Stark Differences In Household Incomes Confirmed

The mean household income in Guernsey has risen slightly to nearly £53,000 a year.

New statistics from the States of Guernsey show the poorest 20% of families in the island have less than £24,000 a year to live off though.

The wealthiest people in the island live in St Peters and Torteval according to the same data. While St Sampsons is home to those who have the lowest mean incomes.

Households with primary school aged children attending the Ladies College pre and junior schools are among the wealthiest in the island, while households with children attending Le Rondin, Les Vois and Amherst have some of the lowest incomes to live off.

In the secondary sector, households with children attending Elizabeth College have the highest mean incomes, while those with children at Les Vois, Le Murier and La Mare de Carteret have the lowest mean incomes.

The data is held in the island’s Household Income and Expenditure Report.

The statistics have been compiled using the island’s rolling electronic census which gathers data from Income Tax, Social Security, Housing and other official bodies.

The Report is based on annual incomes for the year ending December 2015. It provides information on average gross household income before deductions are made for tax and social security contributions. The data is then broken down by variables including household composition. Mean and median incomes for the different parishes are also presented on an equivalised basis as are mean and median incomes by school catchment and schools attended.

By Household the report means all individuals residing at the same address even if they aren’t family members. The average Guernsey household size is 2.5 people.

The main headlines from the Household Income and Expenditure Report include:

• In 2015, the overall mean gross household income (unequivalised) was £72,206 (£1,389 per week) and the overall median gross household income was £52,876 (£1,017 per week), increases of 1.5% and 1.9% respectively from 2014.

• The lowest quintile represents the bottom 20% of all households when sorted by income. It had an upper boundary of £23,872 in 2015.

• The parish of St Pierre Du Bois continued to record the highest mean equivalised income at £80,200 per annum, whilst Torteval parish had the highest median income at £54,442 per annum. St Sampsons parish continued to record the lowest mean and median incomes at £54,385 in 2015 and £46,538.

• Of the schools providing primary education, households with children attending The Ladies College (Reception to Year 6) had the highest equivalised median income at £108,938, whilst households with children attending Le Rondin & Les Voies and Amherst had the lowest at £33,689 and £34,468.

• Of the schools providing secondary education, households with children attending Elizabeth College (Year 7 and above) had the highest equivalised median income at £80,765, whilst households with children attending Le Murier & Les Voies and La Mare De Carteret had the lowest at £35,368 and £39,508.