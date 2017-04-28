States Agree New Data Protection Rules

The States of Guernsey have agreed to work towards implementing new data protection rules. It will bring us in line with updated EU regulations by this time next year.

The proposals and reforms were raised by the President of the Committee of Home Affairs.

Deputy Mary Lowe says it’ll give us ‘continued adequacy status’ in the eyes of the EU:

‘It will allow the continue transfer of personal data between the Bailiwick and EU member states. This is vital for the successful future of all the islands of the Bailiwick. I look forward to working with Alderney and Sark in the drafting process, to ensure that all sectors of the Bailiwick are appropriately considered.’

‘This data protection reform provides the Bailiwick with a number of economic opportunities, particularly in creating a well regulated, compliant jurisdiction with highly trained and experienced date protection professionals.’