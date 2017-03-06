States Asks MSG To Cut Costs

The Medical Specialist Group’s new rolling contract means it has to cut costs over the next three years.

Like the budget controls being placed on the States of Guernsey’s own departments, it is also insisting the Medical Specialist Group makes savings while not affecting its services.

The current contract, which expires at the end of this year, costs the States £18.34m.

Now, the MSG will have to make savings of 3% in 2018, 2% in 2019 and a further 1% in 2020.

This means the starting price for the contract for secondary health care will be £17.67m – so a saving already of just over half a million pounds – building to a million pound savings within three years.

Officials have told us that this won’t affect our secondary health care services, with controls in place to ensure things like the targeted eight week waiting time limit continue.

News of a new agreement between the MSG and the States of Guernsey was announced at the end of last week.