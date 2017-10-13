States Bond Defended

The President of Policy and Resources and the States of Guernsey’s Treasurer have defended the island’s Bond.

They had to answer questions from a Scrutiny Panel yesterday – after an independent report raised concerns about how it was issued and how it’s being used.

Courteous but robust/challenging questions from @deputycgreen and Scrutiny Management Committee on the States’ bond issue. #accountability — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) October 12, 2017

Deputy Gavin St Pier and Bethan Haines answered questions from the panel which included queries about previous States debates before the Bond was issued, where they insisted all of the facts were presented as clearly as they could be at the time.

Deputy St Pier says he didn’t oversell the benefits to the States at the time, and although some information has been proven to be incorrect since, he feels the States made the right decision in agreeing to take out the Bond.

Millions of pounds in the Bond remain unused but both are confident the money will be wisely used in the future.