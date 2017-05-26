States Bond Under The Microscope

The States of Guernsey £330million bond has been put under the microscope by KPMG, who has released its independent review into the bond and has highlighted a number of concerns.

The report was requested by the Scrutiny Management Committee – President of the Committee, Deputy Chris Green, released this statement:

‘I welcome the release of the independent report commissioned by the Committee. The report, along with the forthcoming public hearing, will provide the clarity which Members of the States’ Assembly and the public have been seeking on this matter.

The report provides an important independent assessment on one of the States of Guernsey’s most significant financial undertakings.

At this time, less than three years into a 32 year bond, it is not possible to comment definitively on the relative merits of the decision to issue the Guernsey Bond. However, the KPMG report raises certain concerns and questions that do merit additional clarification.’

A number of key findings have been released following the critical review:

Inconsistencies have been found between how the bond was calculated by EY and how it was portrayed to the States of Deliberation.

By 31st December 2016, £127.1million of debt was covered by the bond.

A lack of detailed due diligence was carried out.

Better borrowing rates could’ve been achieved elsewhere.

As concluded in the 2016 Annual Independent Fiscal Review Policy Review, the States borrowed in excess of 3% of GDP in one year, breaching Fiscal Framework rules.

The review questions whether any financial benefit has been achieved by the bond so far.

We spoke to Deputy Chris Green who says the figures are still being looked at.

He says no action will be take yet as it’s still being picked apart.

However, we’re being told that it’s too early to tell whether or not the bond will eventually be successful. We’re 2 years into a 32 year deal and it could well become a success in the future. The findings will now be posed to the President of Policy and Resources for evaluation.

A public hearing will focus on the review in more detail on the 5th July.