States Clearing Population Backlog

The States’ Population Management Office is still working to clear a backlog of applications.

Staff there have been adjusting to the new laws, with temporary employees brought in to help.

Although we have not been given an actual figure for the current backlog, a spokesperson has confirmed they are continuing to make progress.

New legislation became law last month, however officials are still struggling with a number requests under the old laws, as well as those in the updated system.

The extra staff brought in to help cover the office’s workload are said to be helping reduce the numbers, however in the meantime, we’ve been told to expect more updates in the coming weeks.

The response from the States comes after we shared Zita’s story. She described to Island FM the impacts she feels the new laws are having on her life in the island, as well as friends of hers who have lived here for many years.

