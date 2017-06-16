States To Consider New Taxes

New ways of taxing us could be explored.

The States of Guernsey will be asked to consider taxing things like luxury goods as well as new environmental charges.

The second phase of the Policy and Resources Plan is due to be debated by the States of Guernsey later this month.

It will already include amendments from Deputy Peter Roffey, asking our government to look at new ways of raising revenue through motorists.

Now, Deputies Emilie Yerby and Lindsay de Sausmarez want to look again at the way a number of our taxes are charged and collected.

They are suggesting things like a banded income tax system including a 25% charge for higher earners and also new taxes on land, property and capital assets.