States Criticises Bluebell Trees Damage

Trees in Bluebell Wood have been severely damaged in the past few days.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services says a failed attempt on one big tree and other smaller ones have caused problems:

“A mature tree in Bluebell Wood has been severely damaged by a failed attempt to cut the canopy from the tree at a point some four to five metres from ground level. The tree canopy is now resting at an angle of 45 degrees to the trunk and resting on an adjacent tree.

Staff at Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services which is responsible for the management of Bluebell Wood were notified after States Works’ cliff path team noticed the damage on 6th April.

The tree was inspected and a fresh cut which had almost severed the trunk could clearly be seen from the footpath into the wood close to Fermain Road.

Smaller trees nearby have also been damaged by unauthorised cuts to reduce the length of branches.”

Andy McCutcheon, Principal Environment Services Officer and Secretary of Guernsey Trees for Life, said:

“This tree is on States’ owned land and the Police have been asked to investigate this deliberate act of criminal damage. No-one is authorised to work in the woodland other than with the written permission of Land Management Services. Bluebell Wood is one of the most cherished areas of natural beauty and we will press for prosecution if those responsible for this damage are identified.”

Anyone who’s seen people acting suspiciously in the area is asked to call Guernsey Police.