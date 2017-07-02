States Deputy Praises IG Team

The Bailiwick’s Island Games teams have been praised. In the same week the States of Guernsey finally agreed to work on a Sports Strategy – which will also include Alderney – the islands’ teams were competing in Gotland.

Guernsey’s President of Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, was there for a few days and has been singing their praises:

It’s now time to look to the future. The next games in 2019 will be held in Gibraltar and following that, in 2021, it’ll be held here! Work has already started to get us prepared for when it’s our turn to host: