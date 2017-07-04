States ‘Disappointed’ With Proposed Strike

The States’ Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer is hoping to avoid strike action at Les Beaucamps High School next week. It’s been confirmed there could be a strike at the school next Tuesday and Thursday.

We’re told that is based on a ‘culture of fear’ under the school’s current management.

There’ll be a meeting between staff, their employers and the union the NASUWT later this week to try and resolve the situation.

The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture has released the following statement:

‘The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture is disappointed that the NASUWT has decided to propose this course of action at this time.

Education staff have been talking to union officials about the specific details of the dispute for some time. The States of Guernsey has referred the matter to the Industrial Disputes Officer and so significant efforts are being made to resolve this without recourse to industrial action.

The Committee does not wish to comment on the specific details of the dispute so that negotiations with union officials may continue over the coming days.

If the strike does go ahead, which would be deeply regrettable and contrary to Guernsey Law, measures will be put in place to ensure that the students remain supervised at all times and we hope to be able to minimise the disruption to any lessons. Additionally, whilst any disruption is to be avoided, the Committee can confirm that all GCSEs will have already finished by the proposed dates for industrial action.’