States Discrimination Under Investigation

Two organisations have said they’re unhappy with how a complaint against States members has been handled.

The Guernsey Community Foundation and the Guernsey Disability Alliance both asked the Policy and Resources Committee to look into claims a senior States member discriminated against another because they have a son with special needs – Deputy Marc Leadbeater claimed he’d been advised not to stand for re-election to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture because of his personal circumstances.

The P&R Committee says there isn’t any proof but both the Community Foundation and the Disability Alliance have lodged complaints with the States’ Code of Conduct Panel to try and take the matter further.

The following statement is from the Guernsey Comm unity Foundation:

“The Guernsey Community Foundation confirms that it has made a complaint to the States Members’ Conduct Panel concerning alleged comments and actions of three members. The Foundation had written privately to the President, Policy & Resources Committee on 16th January in the hope that reports of comments made could have been clarified swiftly and sensitively. It is further disappointed that this has not been possible and that it has little alternative than to request a formal investigation”.

Additionally, Robin Le Prevost is the Chair of the Guernsey Disability Alliance, he released the following:

“Following on from our call to the Policy and Resources Committee for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s non-election to the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture and the subsequent failure of that investigation, purported to be due to the non co-operation of the alleged protagonists, we have considered our position and having found no material difference from our position of several weeks ago have now decided to further our complaint through the States Code of Conduct Panel and can confirm that a letter has been sent to that Panel.

The allegations are of a serious nature concerning the actions of a small number of Deputies who might appear to be acting against the stated aims of the Government to establish a fair and equitable community based upon transparency and equality for all”.