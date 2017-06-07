States To Discuss Garden Centre Cafe

Stan Brouard might finally be allowed to open a cafe at its garden centre. Following changes to Guernsey’s planning laws through the new Island Development Plan a further amendment was passed agreeing a café can be built at the Landes du Marche site.

That means there has to be changes to the existing laws because of the category of use of the Stan Brouard site and other matters.

MD Rodney Brouard wants it to happen as soon as possible.

He says it would be a great addition to the island.

The topic will be discussed in the States chamber this morning. Other topics on the table today include; the Fontaine Vinery continuing to house light industry and St Saviours losing a Douzaine representative in the States of Election.