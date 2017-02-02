States Fined Following Blood Safety Risk

The States of Guernsey has been fined £10,000 after putting the safety of hospital staff and the public at risk.

The fine comes after six packages of treated blood were found in amongst general waste last year.

The States admitted two counts of exposing the public and employees to contaminated waste, when the case was brought before the Magistrate’s Court.

The Chief Executive of the Committee for Health and Social Care represented the States in court and this morning it was charged five thousand pounds for each offence.

The case highlighted a breach of the Health and Safety in the workplace ordinance at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

In response, a spokesperson for the Committee for Health and Social Care issued the following statement:

“On 7 December 2015, a self- contained reagent pack from a blood gas analyser (a COBAS B 123) was found in amongst other waste at the Islands Waste Recycling Plant.

This pack contained 6 packs of reagent material (enough to perform 200 tests). The pack that was found at the recycling plant had broken open but the reagent packs were intact.

The machine analyses very small samples of blood and, had the machine been used for all 200 tests, would have contained 21 mls of blood at most (approximately half an eggcup full).

As the reagent packs were intact there was no risk of infection to HSC employees or employees of Island Waste from this incident. The tests that had been performed by the machine before it was sent for disposal were also tracked back and it was determined that all samples had tested negative for any infections.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the correct procedures for disposing of waste were not followed in this case, which is something HSC takes very seriously. HSC has worked and cooperated fully with the Health and Safety Executive throughout its investigation.

Since this incident HSC has put in place the following in order to improve the management of the disposal of its waste:

The Director of Governance is now responsible for overseeing the disposal of waste for HSC

Health and Safety procedures and processes have been further tightened

Training and re-training of staff has been carried out on the requirements for waste disposal

A Health and Safety Action plan to improve systems and processes within HSC is being delivered

Waste and its disposal is a standing item on daily team briefings/handovers.”

Mark de Garis, Chief Secretary to the Committee for Health and Social Care said:

“Procedures in place for the disposal of waste were not followed in this case and for that I offer a full apology. I would like to make clear that HSC takes the disposal of its waste very seriously. HSC deals with five tonnes of clinical and other waste on a daily basis. This was an isolated incident, it shouldn’t have happened but arose due to human error which we have learnt from and taken further steps to strengthen our waste separation and management controls.”