States Launch Customer Charter

A new Customer Charter is being launched by the States of Guernsey today.

It is supposed to ensure we get services which are quick and easy and good value for money from friendly, helpful staff.

Public Sector staff are being told to focus on what is important to their customers and we’re told we can offer feedback on the levels of customer service we receive.

The Customer Charter itself will set out the level of customer service expected from government services with benchmarks set including being ‘Courteous and fair’, ‘Timely and efficient’ and ‘Accurate and relevant’.

All services delivered by the States of Guernsey will have to adhere to The Customer Charter.

The Charter promises the States of Guernsey will strive to deliver services that are:

Courteous and fair: Our service will be friendly and give fair and equal treatment to all customers, whilst respecting their individual needs and expectations

Timely and efficient: We will respond as quickly as we can and strive to get it right first time.

Accessible and provide choice: We will make sure that important information is available in a range of formats and is easy to understand.

Accurate and relevant: We will make sure that we provide up to date, correct information about our services and you can easily speak to staff with the knowledge and training to help the public.

Provide the opportunity to give feedback and be heard.

Jason Moriarty, The States of Guernsey’s Chief Operating Officer, said:

“The purpose of the Customer Charter is to make sure that the all of our teams strive to continuously improve the customer service we deliver, whether that be by moving more of our services online for ease of use or changing our processes so we keep you informed at every stage. The Charter will sit alongside a complaints process that is being re-worked, standardised and simplified.

Improving the customer focus of public services has been a key emphasis of the States of Guernsey for a number of years. Whether it is introducing a new easy to use appointment system for parent’s evenings, improving the signage at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, translating quick guides into other languages for those members of our community where English is a second language, or improving the facilities at the airport, putting the public as a customer at the heart of everything we do is crucial if the States is to continue to provide quality and timely services to the community. We have also made Disability Awareness training available for all staff to ensure that we respond to disabled islanders appropriately and with flexibility to different physical and sensory needs.

The results from the 2015 Community Survey and the follow up Customer Service survey showed us that, although we have some really excellent examples of Customer Service, including the three outstanding members of our team who were recently shortlisted for the Sure Customer Service Award, there are some areas where improvement is required.

As an organisation we already collect a number of customer satisfaction measures. We will be building on this and using the Charter to be more open and transparent about how we are doing in terms of customer service.

By the end of 2017 we aim to have five pilot areas reporting on their performance against the Charter in order to help us identify and monitor improvements. The measures are currently being developed for online income tax returns, the Job Centre within Employment & Social Security, Driver and Vehicle Licensing within Traffic & Highway Services, billing in Guernsey Water and Beau Sejour. Once these have been developed we will using the gov.gg website and social media to let our customers know how we are doing.”

You can find more information on the Charter here.