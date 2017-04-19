States Looking For Lay Members

Lay members are needed to serve on two States panels.

Planning officials and those who assess Tax on Real Property Appeals need some extra hands to help with tribunals.

Lay tribunal members provide valuable knowledge and experience to help ensure decisions are fair, balanced and well informed.

A lay member’s role includes doing preparatory work in advance of hearings by reading the papers provided, asking questions of the parties and any expert witnesses during the hearing, and taking an active part in the deliberations and decision-making.

A planning appeal is considered by a tribunal of three people, and is chaired by a professional member who is an experienced planner.

The Taxation of Real Property (Guernsey and Alderney) Ordinance 2007 established the Tax on Real Property Appeals Panel and Tribunal. The Tribunal was established to consider decisions of the Cadastre Department, including the property categorisation into which any real property falls, the plan area or assessable units of any real property and the ownership of any real property.

That Panel currently has six members, with one or potentially two vacancies. Three sit on each appeal, with one appointed to chair the appeal.

No previous experience is required and Guernsey-based training will be provided.

The deadline for applications for both opportunities is 4pm on Friday 28th April. Contact details are as follows:

Planning Panel

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Elizabeth Dene, Secretary to the Planning Panel, on 717284 or via email at planningpanel@gov.gg.

TRP Panel

Anyone who has questions about the role or the panel, or who would like an application form, is encouraged to contact Julie Evemy, Clerk to the Tax on Real Property Appeals Tribunal, on 717311 or via email at trpappealspanel@gov.gg.