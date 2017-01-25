States Respond To Health Review

The States of Guernsey and Alderney have defended their work, following an independent review into the island’s health services.

In a statement, the Chairman of Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee says the fact it relies on some anecdotal evidence doesn’t detract from its conclusions.

Alderney States Member James Dent says they consider Professor Wilson’s report to be very thorough, adding it makes some important recommendations for the island.

He says the report proves there is a need for better data collection in the future while adding, its clear there are different medical needs in Alderney and Guernsey.

Meanwhile, Guernsey’s Committee for Health and Social Care says it is working through some of the recommendations made by the report’s authors from the University of Aberdeen.

The board says updated radiology equipment has been installed in the island’s hospital and there is an improved direct digital link from the Mignot Memorial Hospital to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for x-rays to be viewed by specialists there.

We’ve also been told a new dental service is being launched in the island, to improve local services.

Dr Peter Rabey, Medical Director, said:

“HSC, working closely with colleagues and residents in Alderney, has made considerable progress recently in terms of governance and the provision of services delivered for the Alderney community.

I am pleased to say that some recommendations highlighted in the report are already becoming well embedded into practice between Alderney and Guernsey. The VTC link in particular has been praised by Alderney service users as it minimises the need for travel. Whilst still in the pilot phase of the project I am delighted that opportunities to widen its use are being investigated throughout HSC.

I can also report that funding has been provided to the pharmacy in Alderney to support the MMH and my colleagues are working with the new dentist – Mr Voehrs – to ensure the necessary dental services are provided.

A clear theme of the review is that different healthcare models may provide better outcomes overall for the Alderney population. The consideration of an appropriate healthcare model for Alderney is part of a wider HSC project looking at the transformation of the delivery of health and social care services for the Bailiwick.”

Marc Sumner, Hospital Administrator, Mignot Memorial Hospital, said:

“We have been working hard with our Guernsey counterparts to improve services for the people of Alderney. To that end updated radiology equipment has been installed in the MMH and HSC has improved the direct digital link from the MMH for x-rays. As HSC now runs the ED (Emergency Department) this means that x-rays can be viewed by a radiologist or HSC Emergency Department consultants so there is instant clinical support for the Alderney GP within the MMH.

The HSC Pathology team have been considering how support can be provided to GPs in Alderney for blood gas testing etc. As a result, HSC are working with the Alderney GPs to ensure they have appropriate blood testing machines within the MMH available to Alderney GPs to support their practice.

To respond to Professor Wilson’s recommendation that emergency midwifery services need to be improved: I can confirm that whilst there are no midwives in Alderney itself, free accommodation is offered pre term for ladies or an immediate charter flight is arranged if required. Community midwives routinely visit Alderney at least every fortnight to conduct antenatal care which is arranged on individual criteria.

The VTC link is now used to support the visiting consultant to Alderney to reduce the need for either patients or consultant travel and has successfully been trialled by MSG consultants and will be developed for appropriate consultations. This directly supports one of the key recommendations made by Professor Wilson.”

Professor Juliet Beal, Chief Nurse and Director of Governance, said:

“As Chief Nurse and Head of Governance I can confirm that significant work has been carried out with our colleagues in Alderney to ensure that services provided in Alderney meet professional and national standards of care.

A MMH action plan is in place which details updates and changes to process/procedures which will result in more streamlined assessment and care planning. This plan also contains workstreams which cover off some of Professor Wilson’s recommendations regarding the use of VTC technology and support for medical professionals in Alderney.

In order to share training, updates and learning with our Alderney colleagues we are in discussions to arrange secondments for Alderney staff in Guernsey to broaden their experiences in ED and CCU.

Further to the Hospital Administrator’s comments on the findings of this review, I can confirm that, in addition to the MMH action plan, there is also a detailed action plan specifically for Alderney maternity services.

To this end, midwifery staff have already consulted with women in Alderney who are using, or have used, our services to establish how their access to midwives in Guernsey could be further improved.”