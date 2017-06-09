States Respond To UK Hung Parliament

The UK has a hung parliament, as Theresa May’s gamble to increase her support has backfired – with the Conservatives failing to secure an overall majority.

Politicians from all sides – including some Tories – say the Prime Minister should step down.

Guernsey has responded to the news with a press release from the President of Policy & Resources. Deputy Gavin St Pier has this to say:

“As you would expect and as we have done over many years, Guernsey stands ready to work with whatever UK Government emerges. As part of the family of the British Isles, through the British-Irish Council and the All-Party Parliamentary Channel Islands Group, the States of Guernsey has developed and maintains a wide network of contacts across the UK political spectrum. These will stand us in good stead in the coming months.

We will of course be monitoring developments in the coming days with a great deal of interest. It will be vitally important for the new UK Government to fully understand and respect Guernsey’s 800 year-old constitutional relationship with the Crown, in order to fulfil its responsibilities in representing the interests of the Crown Dependencies. We will therefore look to engage with the new Government as early as possible, once formed.

As a year ago immediately after the EU referendum, Guernsey stands out this morning as a jurisdiction of economic and political calm in world of uncertainty. That is an opportunity for us to exploit and one which our promotional agencies – in particular Locate Guernsey and Guernsey Finance – will not let pass.”