States Seeking Opinions On Island’s Future
28th January 2017
If you have an opinion on the future of Guernsey, you can tell our States members and civil servants today.
A public drop in session is being held at the Guille-Alles Library between 10 and 4.
It’s to help sculpt the next phase of the Policy & Resources Plan for the island’s future.
We want your input as to what the States should focus on over the next few years. Come and tell us today @GYlibrary from 10:00-16:00 pic.twitter.com/1D2jAkr8Zl
— States of Guernsey (@Govgg) January 28, 2017