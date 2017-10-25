States’ Supervisory Board Under Scrutiny

Questions will be asked about the Bailiwick’s airports and harbours and Guernsey’s developing waste transfer facility this morning.

The States body which oversees assets owned by the States of Guernsey is the focus of the latest public Scrutiny Hearing.

The panel will be question colleagues including Deputy Charles Parkinson at St Martins Community Centre from 10am until 12pm.

The Panel will comprise Deputy Chris Green (Chair), Deputy Peter Roffey and Non-States Member Mrs Gill Morris.

The President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, Deputy Chris Green, said:

“This routine public hearing is our first opportunity to examine the progress being made by the States’ Trading Supervisory Board in this term and we will place particular emphasis on examining their plans for meeting their medium term financial plan targets, progress on the implementation of the solid waste strategy, Aurigny and the rationalisation of estate management.”