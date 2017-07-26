States To Be ‘More Transparent’

Public Information held by the States of Guernsey is being made easier to access. It’s another step in making our government more transparent.

The implementation of the States of Guernsey’s Code of Practice for Access to Public Information allows us to ask questions about policy and research. An API request should be sent in writing to information@gov.gg.

Following a recent review, these steps should improve the service:

All questions and answers will be published on ‘gov.gg’.

Work on promoting the service to the public and public services will be carried out.

The Chief Information Officer will review any decision where an exemption has been used.

Since the code was implemented 58 requests for information have been made, and you can read them online.

The States of Guernsey Information Officer, Colin Vaudin, has released the following statement:

‘The code’s purpose is to establish a consistent standard for the disclosure of public

information. The Policy & Resources Committee agreed to these changes – to the

administration of the code of practice – as a means to further improve government

transparency on information.

‘Publishing all requests for information and the responses to them will further

enhance transparency, but will also serve to promote the benefits of the code. We

are rolling out plans to promote the code both within the public sector and amongst

the wider community, and implementing an internal review process when

exemptions are applied should ensure a level of consistency across government.’

An API request will be carried out in the following way: