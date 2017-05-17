States Won’t Subsidise Inter-Island Ferry

The States of Guernsey have decided against subsidising an inter-island ferry service this Summer.

The Committee for Economic Development has confirmed the news, following talks with the States of Jersey and Condor.

Politicians from the board and the Policy and Resources Committee have been considering how to address a drop of 25% in numbers on the route, over the last two years.

However, we’re told bringing in a new passenger only option ‘would not be in the island’s best interests’ at this time.

Although both States committees supported exploring such a service, they say the reality is that an effective subsidy would be required by Condor to put it into practice.

Both boards remain focused on the development of solutions to provide robust sea links – and will continue to work together to ensure this is achieved.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said:

“While for understandable commercial reasons it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the business model for the route or the level of subsidy being discussed as required, I can confirm that we considered this in detail, both within our Committee and with colleagues from Policy & Resources, before ultimately determining that the costs would not be a proportionate investment at this time.

I have discussed our decision and reasons with Condor’s Chief Executive and we remain committed to continuing to work with them to ensure the island receives the service it needs.”

