Steroid Awareness Campaign Launched

An Anabolic Steroid awareness campaign has been launched. It follows 16 drug seizures over the past two years linked to the performance enhancing drugs.

Posters will be going up to raise awareness in gyms to advise against using performance or image enhancing substances.

The Drug and Alcohol Strategy Co-ordinator, Andrea Nightingale, has released the following statement:

‘The public awareness campaign has been launched to engage with the fitness centres. We are encouraging them to display posters to educate gym users on the potential effects, risks and consequences of taking these substances.’

Anabolic steroids mimic the effects of testosterone and are classed as Class C Drugs. They have deadly side effects and, if found on your person, can lead to fines and prison sentences.

The Deputy Director of Public Health, Nikki Brink, has also released a statement:

‘Anabolic Steroids that are taken to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance can cause serious health problems leading to potentially dangerous medical conditions such as high blood pressure, blood clots and heart attacks.

‘Other effects in men include a reduced sperm count, infertility and shrunken testicles. Men using Anabolic Steroids can also develop breasts and severe acne. In women, they can cause a number of physical changes, including growth of facial and body hair, loss of breasts and a deepened voice.

‘The psychological effects can also include aggressive or manic behaviour, mood swings, hallucinations and delusions.

Like many other substances, anabolic steroids are addictive. I would encourage anyone who would like any further advice or help to contact their GP or Drug Concern.’