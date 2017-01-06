Steven Corbet’s Body Identified

The body found near the Fairy Ring on Christmas Eve has been confirmed as that of missing Guernseyman Steven James Corbet.

His body has been released to his family, so they can arrange his funeral.

The cause of the 59 year old’s death hasn’t been confirmed yet but further tests will be carried out over the coming weeks.

Mr Corbet went missing on the 27th June after being held by Guernsey Police overnight following concerns for his safety. When he was released on the Monday morning he went into town and bought a rucksack, a Nokia mobile phone, two bottles of vodka and a craft knife. He then caught a bus to Pleinmont with CCTV footage provided by CT Plus showing he got off at the last stop, by the Imperial Hotel, at 12.04pm.

Earlier, Mr Corbet had text his partner at 10.39am saying she wouldn’t see him again. She received another text message at 1.17pm saying ‘Goodbye’. This is the last contact anyone had with Mr Corbet.

A widespread police search, including officers from Jersey who used techniques from the earlier search for missing Jerseyman Adrian Lynch, failed to find Mr Corbet over the following few weeks and the search was scaled back at the end of July.

At the time Guernsey Police said it was ‘unlikely there’ll be a positive outcome to the case’. Officers had treated the case as a ‘critical incident’ from the start and said in July ‘the investigation remains open’.

Months later, at the end of November, children spotted what they thought was a leg in undergrowth in the Pine Forest above Fort Pezeries. On the 22nd December they saw what they thought was a skull in the same area. Their mother told them it was probably a scarecrow. The children told their father who took them back on Christmas Eve to have another look.

He called Guernsey Police from the scene on Christmas Eve afternoon and Detective Inspector Richard Medhurst attended the scene and confirmed human remains had been found along with items of clothing and property which had matched those with Mr Corbet when he went missing.

A post mortem was carried out on the 29th December by a Home Office Pathologist from the UK who had to use the serial number of his knee replacement to confirm the identity of Mr Corbet.

Mr Corbet’s cause of death couldn’t be confirmed and some tissues were kept for further tests, so his body could be released to his family for a funeral.