Still Time To Apply For Lottery Grant

There are less than two weeks left for charities to apply for a lottery grant.

The Association of Guernsey Charities will likely have more than £200,000 to give away to local groups who apply.

Malcolm Woodhams, Vice-Chairman, says: “We always receive plenty of applications, however this will be the only opportunity for charities to receive a lottery grant this year, and we’re keen to try to support as many projects and schemes as possible.”

Completed applications need to be in by the 31st January, you can request funding at www.charity.org.gg.