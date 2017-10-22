Storm Brian: No Reports Of Serious Damage

The Bailiwick’s managed to escape largely unharmed by Storm Brian.

Wind speeds reached force 9 yesterday as gales rattled trees and buildings in the islands.

However emergency services say there were no reports of significant damage, but there was some flooding on the Perelle Coast Road overnight, which left a car stranded for a time.

Top gusts from #StormBrian in Guernsey today were 59mph @GuernseyAirport and 66mph at Chouet. — Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) October 21, 2017

The windy conditions are set to ease a little today, but the travel disruption continues, with the Condor Liberation’s services cancelled again and the Rapide only running between Jersey and St Malo this evening.

If you’re due to travel please contact Condor for more information.