Storm Brian: No Reports Of Serious Damage

22nd October 2017
The Bailiwick’s managed to escape largely unharmed by Storm Brian.

Wind speeds reached force 9 yesterday as gales rattled trees and buildings in the islands.

However emergency services say there were no reports of significant damage, but there was some flooding on the Perelle Coast Road overnight, which left a car stranded for a time.

The windy conditions are set to ease a little today, but the travel disruption continues, with the Condor Liberation’s services cancelled again and the Rapide only running between Jersey and St Malo this evening.

If you’re due to travel please contact Condor for more information.

