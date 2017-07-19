Storm Clean Up Continues

The clean up operation after yesterday’s summer storm is continuing.

Gusts of 33 knots and around 9mm of rain fell in a short period of time, leading to problems across Guernsey.

A number of roads, properties and businesses were flooded during the summer storm.

The Co-Op at the Longstore, the Mirror Bar along the Town Quay and Iceland on Summerfield Road were among those worst hit.

Guernsey Police also took to social media, to share this video they were sent from the Pollet:

A number of buildings suffered during the extreme weather at the College of Further Education, where water left the workshop and other areas damaged.

Those there at the time had to be evacuated, but there were no students around, as they’ve all finished for the summer:

Meanwhile, we’ve also been told the weighbridge at Mont Cuet is out of action, after it was struck by lightning during the storm.

No one was hurt in the incident, but officials say the weighbridge may not be up and running again until the end of this week.

A spokesman released the following statement:

“Yesterday afternoon Mont Cuet experienced a lightning strike which caused some damage to the weighbridge. This is expected to be out of action for the rest of the week, until an engineer from the equipment suppliers can carry out the necessary repairs.

In the meantime, all commercial waste contractors will have to weigh their loads at the Longue Hougue land reclamation site before going to Mont Cuet. Households dropping off small amounts of waste to Mont Cuet are unaffected, as these are charged on a per bag basis.”