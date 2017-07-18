Storm Strikes Leaving Floods

Roads and properties have been left flooded after a summer storm passed over Guernsey.

Between 2pm and 3pm there were repeated flashes of thunder and lightning with continued heavy rain.

Le Pollet, the Town Quay, the Longstore, the Coutanchez and Longue Hougue Lane are among the roads flooded that we know about. Businesses in the Pollet, along the Town Quay and at the Longstore have reported flooding along with homeowners in low lying areas.

The storm seemed to be focused over Guernsey, Herm and Sark, bypassing Alderney and Jersey:

Guernsey Electricity says no one lost power despite a few power dips and surges during the storm:

Guernsey Police and other States bodies were left dealing with the aftermath of the storm:

Among those out and about when the storm struck were school pupils including St Sampson High students doing a Duke of Edinburgh expedition: