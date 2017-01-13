Stormy Conditions Batter The Bailiwick

Some flights and ferries have been cancelled because of strong winds of up to force 10 here and snow elsewhere.

Some of Aurigny’s services were cancelled in advance because of the wintry conditions in the UK – and flights across all airlines at Guernsey Airport were also disrupted last night as adverse weather affected the mainland and the Channel.

Well done Flybe and Guernsey airport for getting me home and good updates and info throughout the wait. — mike huston (@mikehuston1) January 12, 2017

Condor is moving its fast ferry passengers to Clipper services or offering refunds because the winds are too strong for the Liberation and Rapide to sail.

INFO | LIBERATION Severe Winter weather has affected our services from Friday until Monday see https://t.co/gbSEY8PlZI for detailed info. — CF Sailing Updates (@CF_Travel_News) January 12, 2017

A flood warning was put in place along Guernsey’s west coast yesterday afternoon and for this morning – with the strong winds and high tides combining to threaten properties in low lying areas.

Tide warnings and alerts have also been issued for the weekend:

The strong winds saw trees fall on Chemin Des Monts and Mont D’Aval overnight, but they’ve since been cleared.

Boat owners have also been warned to make sure their moorings are secure, as the conditions affect the Bailiwick’s coastlines.

*****BOATOWNERS***** Please check your boats. We are experiencing problems with moorings due to high winds. — Guernsey Harbours (@gsyharbours) January 12, 2017

The advice is to take care when out and about – and to report any damage or problems to Guernsey Police:

4:30am, Police not aware of roads blocked by trees /any other issues on roads. Reports of trees down in roads, call Police on 725111. — Traffic and Highways (@GsyTraffic) January 13, 2017

