Stormy Conditions Batter The Bailiwick

13th January 2017

Some flights and ferries have been cancelled because of strong winds of up to force 10 here and snow elsewhere.

Some of Aurigny’s services were cancelled in advance because of the wintry conditions in the UK – and flights across all airlines at Guernsey Airport were also disrupted last night as adverse weather affected the mainland and the Channel.

Condor is moving its fast ferry passengers to Clipper services or offering refunds because the winds are too strong for the Liberation and Rapide to sail.

A flood warning was put in place along Guernsey’s west coast yesterday afternoon and for this morning – with the strong winds and high tides combining to threaten properties in low lying areas.

Tide warnings and alerts have also been issued for the weekend:

TIDE WARNINGS

The strong winds saw trees fall on Chemin Des Monts and Mont D’Aval overnight, but they’ve since been cleared.

Boat owners have also been warned to make sure their moorings are secure, as the conditions affect the Bailiwick’s coastlines.

The advice is to take care when out and about – and to report any damage or problems to Guernsey Police:

Have you been affected? Send us your pictures via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

