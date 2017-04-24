Strangles Detected In Guernsey

A serious equine disease has been found in ponies in Guernsey.

After a Facebook group had claimed it had been made aware of a case, the States Vet has now confirmed that Strangles has been found on a farm in the island.

We’ve been told a pony imported from England had no symptoms when it arrived, but it then developed a runny nose, which is a known sign.

Three weeks later a second one already at the yard was taken ill – and was found to be suffering from Strangles, following tests.

The owner has placed his site on ‘voluntary lockdown’ and complied fully with vets and government officials.

States Vet, David Chamberlain, said:

“The owner of small equine establishment in Guernsey imported a pony from England and shortly after arrival it developed a runny nose characteristic of a mild upper respiratory tract infection. Three weeks later a second pony who was already at the yard and which was a companion to the imported pony developed similar but more extreme symptoms. The States Veterinary Officer (SVO) was contacted by the owner of a small equine establishment because they were concerned that the imported pony could have brought a contagious equine disease to the Island. The role of the SVO was to identify the cause of the infection and to determine its risk to the Island equine population.

With the assistance of the owners private veterinary practitioner (PVP) samples were taken from the second pony and sent to the Animal Health Trust (AHT) to determine the cause of the illness. A second set of samples from the same pony were taken 10 days after the first. This demonstrated that the second pony had an immune response to Streptococcus equi, the bacteria that causes the equine disease known as ‘strangles’.

The imported pony did not show any signs of illness in England or during transport therefore the likelihood of the strangles being spread to other equines before entering the yard is low. The infected ponies are recovering but with have to undergo further tests to ensure that they are not shedding the strangles bacteria. This will be undertaken by the owners PVP under the guidance of the AHT. The owner of the yard has been very cooperative and has complied with a voluntary ‘lock-down’ of their yard. The owner has made no secret of the infection and has actively communicated with the Islands veterinary practices, equine clubs and associations and the media.

Strangles is not an uncommon disease in the UK and horse owners and owners of equine establishment are advised to follow good biosecurity practices as advised by the AHT.”

