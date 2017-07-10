Strike Action Averted ‘For Now’

The planned strike action at Les Beaucamps High School has been suspended pending further talks.

Teachers had threatened to walk out tomorrow and Thursday but for now that won’t be happening.

Talks will continue between the States’ Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer and the NASUWT to try and resolve the problems behind the threatened industrial action.

In a statement released this afternoon, Stuart Le Maitre, The Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer, said he would like to ‘inform all interested parties to this matter that as a consequence of the in depth discussions and the progress made, the NASUWT is prepared to give notice of the suspension of the strike action planned for the 11th and 13th July in order to allow for high level discussions to take place to build on the progress made today’.

The ongoing discussions will be chaired by Mr Le Maitre and the NASUWT has ‘reserved its right to keep the option of future action open’.

The talks will be held ‘in the coming weeks’.

The full statement is below: