Student Business Awards Handed Out

School pupils have been given some special awards at the St Pierre Park Hotel, after they helped raise £4,500 for charity.

Teams from across Guernsey have been taking part in the Channel Islands Student Business Challenge.

Organiser, Lydia Chambers, says all involved have worked extremely hard on the project, since the start of the year:

“We gave them a launch date back in January at St Pierre Park. They then met their mentors and were given a loan of £100, to see what businesses they could run, set up and launch within a ten week period.”

The winners from this year’s challenge were as follows:

Overall Winner: K + C Crafts, St Sampson’s

Overall Community Winner: Wooden Wonders, Guernsey Grammar

La Mare de Carteret Profit Award: Heavenly Guernsey

Guernsey Grammar Profit Award: Make Your Day

St Sampson’s Profit Award: Go Survival

La Mare de Carteret Marketing Award: Carpe Diem Café

Guernsey Grammar Marketing Award: Trick N Treat

St Sampson’s Marketing Award: Sign of the Times

Sure Award in memory of Eddie Saints: Matilde Vivieros, La Mare de Carteret

Wooden Wonders from the Grammar School were very pleased to win their community award. Speaking to Island FM, they said they’ve worked hard but had fun along the way: