Student Business Awards Handed Out
School pupils have been given some special awards at the St Pierre Park Hotel, after they helped raise £4,500 for charity.
Teams from across Guernsey have been taking part in the Channel Islands Student Business Challenge.
Organiser, Lydia Chambers, says all involved have worked extremely hard on the project, since the start of the year:
“We gave them a launch date back in January at St Pierre Park. They then met their mentors and were given a loan of £100, to see what businesses they could run, set up and launch within a ten week period.”
The winners from this year’s challenge were as follows:
- Overall Winner: K + C Crafts, St Sampson’s
- Overall Community Winner: Wooden Wonders, Guernsey Grammar
- La Mare de Carteret Profit Award: Heavenly Guernsey
- Guernsey Grammar Profit Award: Make Your Day
- St Sampson’s Profit Award: Go Survival
- La Mare de Carteret Marketing Award: Carpe Diem Café
- Guernsey Grammar Marketing Award: Trick N Treat
- St Sampson’s Marketing Award: Sign of the Times
- Sure Award in memory of Eddie Saints: Matilde Vivieros, La Mare de Carteret
Wooden Wonders from the Grammar School were very pleased to win their community award. Speaking to Island FM, they said they’ve worked hard but had fun along the way: