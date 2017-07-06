Students Assured Of ‘Simple Transition’

Students affected by the changes planned to secondary education in Guernsey will have a simple transition process to go through.

The President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture says those children who will be most affected are those starting at the current Grammar School in September 2019 or 2020, and those starting at the current La Mare de Carteret High from next September onwards:

“It is a very simple transition both for teachers and for students. For us it is a no brainer, it is the easiest way forward for the system as a whole.”

Deputy Paul Le Pelley believes other pupils won’t be affected, with no changes planned at Les Beaucamps or St Sampson’s High.

He’s assured us that students’ needs have been at the heart of their plans – but they had to think about the costs too:

“It has got to be a cost effective thing. We looked at six models but brought those down to two, the second is really there for comparison. It is the next best but it costs more and is more complex transitionally for staff and students.

We’ve actually gone for the first option as we believe it gives the idea of equality to all – and is the better option in comparison to others.”

Deputy Le Pelley says teaching staff will also have the chance to teach post 16 if they want to at the proposed new centre at the current Grammar School:

“Staff are affected but it is going to be a merger. It is not going to be a closure – we’re looking to combine staff to make sure they have the best opportunities to enhance their careers.”

You can read all of the proposals and watch a video outlining the changes here.