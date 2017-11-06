Students Digging A Trench For WWI Memorial

Students from all of Guernsey’s secondary schools are helping to dig a World War One style trench in the week leading up to Armistice Day.

The children are working in shifts throughout the week to build the memorial in a section of Home Field, which has been cordoned off from regular use.

The memorial marks the centenary of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry’s involvement in the First World War.

Members of the island’s schools’ History departments researched the idea, with help from Russell Doherty, from the Guernsey Military History Company, to come up with a plan for the re-creation of a WWI trench.

Archive support at the Priaulx Library and Paul Bourgaize at Festung Guernsey also helped with the research, to make the project a replica of a trench dug by the RGLI in Belgium.

Students are working over five days in different teams to dig a 16-meter trench in a safe and realistic way.

The memorial in the field opposite Saumarez Park will be temporary, and will stay in place for a week after the 11th November to be used for educational purposes. It will then be filled in again and the site will be restored to its original condition over the following weekend.

One of the instigators, Head of Economics and Business Studies at Ladies College, Peter Fotheringham says:

‘The fact that it is precisely 100 years ago and the fact that we were able to find a map of the trench that immediately corresponds with this piece. The fact that these students here are 15 years old and some of the boys that were sent over were 15, it’s just an immediate reflection of some of the work that was done then.’

‘There’s been a few challenges. Anytime a person wants to dig up state land, especially if they want to dig up state land manually, using school children and professional tools, especially if they want to do that to World War One 1917 construction criteria, that is a challenging task. So Health and Safety and approval from the States was definitely a challenge.’

Ladies College students, Orla, Jennifer and Emily thought working on the project helped them to better understand what life would have been like for soldiers of their age in the Great War:

‘It would have been a lot harder for them as they obviously had to dig further, and there were less of them, and they had to dig quite a lot quicker. We find this hard but they had to do so much more than us.

We’ve been given a soldiers name and at the end we’ll find out whether they survived or not. So it impacts you because you realise how many people in your team would have died.’