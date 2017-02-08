Students Taking On Engineering Challenge

Students in Guernsey will learn how to be engineers today.

A national initiative called Engineer My World is being held at Vauvert Primary for year 5 students.

Organiser Lil Grafton says it is part of a series, which will involve other schools too:

“All of the sessions will give them an engineering challenge to complete in teams. They’ll have to use their Science and Maths skills to see how they can make things work.

The students are going to learn how engineers are central to helping to create our modern technological world.”

The project needs our support to continue – if you want to help email lil.grafton@youngeng.org.uk.