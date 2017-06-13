Summer BBQs: Have Fun But Stay Safe!

We’re being reminded to stay safe while enjoying our barbecues this summer. Many of us will be looking forward to taking advantage of the sunny summer weather with a barbecue, however, we shouldn’t forget the risks associated with it.

Fire safety manager at Guernsey Fire & Rescue, Steve Wilkes, has released this statement:

‘By far the biggest danger is the use of flammable liquids to light the barbecue. You should never pour petrol onto the charcoal in an effort to get it going – the reaction not surprisingly will be violent and highly dangerous. Prepare well in advance and light the charcoal early with recognised lighters or starter fuels on cold coals.’

We should also make sure that all the pipes and joints on our gas barbecues have survived the winter as well.

‘If you suspect a leak, you should turn off the gas cylinder and try brushing soapy water around all joints, watching for bubbles. Any change of gas cylinder should always take place outdoors or in a well ventilated area. After cooking, we would advise that you turn the gas supply off first and then the barbecue control. This will stop any gas from leaking.’

Guernsey Fire & Rescue has produced a series of safety tips for us. Check them out below!