Summer Festival Preparations ‘Going Well’

Preparations for a new music event in Sark are said to be going well.

The organisers of Sark Summer Festival 2018 say they’ve had a great response from people in the Bailiwick.

The event’s taking place in a year when the Folk Festival’s taking a break, but organiser, Simon Coldridge, says they’ve had plenty of interest so far:

“A lot of the principal organising work is done. We have all the infrastructure lined up, including the site, which has lovely sea and island views.

“We have a large and growing of online and offline performers all chomping at the bit to come and join us to perform at what’s going to be a special event.”

Tickets are due to go on sale on Saturday 18th November at 10am.

For more details head to the Sark Summer Festival 2018 website.