Summer Timetable Begins At Longue Hougue

Guernsey’s Longue Hougue recycling site is now back on its summer opening hours.

From this weekend it is open all day Monday to Friday and over the weekends too, including Bank Holidays, except for Liberation Day when it will close.

You can take all sorts of items there, from electrical equipment to rubble and old bricks.

After Easter the site will be moving to a new location slightly north of where it currently is.