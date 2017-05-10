The Sun Shone On 72nd Liberation Day!

Around 10,000 people celebrated the 72nd Liberation Day yesterday. They gathered in St Peter Port to celebrate the end of Nazi occupation.

People were entertained with family entertainment along the seafront, with live music and food and drink on the town piers.

Sark will be celebrating its Liberation day today and as Alderney had been fully evacuated it will be celebrating the anniversary of Homecoming Day in December when everyone returned.

We spoke to some of the people in town yesterday:

Guernsey Police say it was a relatively quiet event, with only one arrest during the evening.

Our Deputies tweeted their own messages during the day:

Liberation as experienced 72 years ago #Guernsey https://t.co/5nHpTHAyxt — Jonathan Le Tocq (@letocq) May 9, 2017