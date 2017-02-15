Sundance Film Screening In Guernsey

A Sundance-nominated film is being screened in Guernsey tomorrow.

Most Likely To Succeed will be on show from 7pm at Les Beaucamps School – as part of a national tour.

Louise Thomas from the Innovation Unit says it’s aimed at helping people think about how they live their lives:

“I am very much looking forward to watching the film with parents, teachers, headteachers, governors, employers, academics and local government representatives, and engaging with them about the future of education. It’s important that we explore alternative ways of thinking about the education system and spark debate about how we can encourage students to excel both in the classroom and as part of wider society.”

Marc Winn, Founder of The Dandelion Project, added:

“We are excited to be bringing this film to Guernsey as part of our film series. It really challenges the notion of what it means to be a young student going to school in the 21st century. Young people need to be encouraged to create and innovate and this film shows how we can empower all students to do just that, by exploring fresh ideas and bold new approaches to teaching and learning in schools. We’d encourage young people themselves to come along as well as parents, employers and educationalists.”

To book your tickets click here.