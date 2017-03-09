Supermarket To Raise Milk Prices

At least one supermarket will be passing on the increased cost of milk to customers.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the wholesale gate price of milk is going up by around 7.5%.

Marks & Spencer has told Island FM the retailers margin on milk is so low, so it will have to pass cost increases on to the consumer.

We are still waiting to hear from other retailers and milkmen.

Lots of you have been having your say on the news on our Facebook page.

Many people say this increase is another price rise which we’re all going to have to pay.

Chloe says it “seems everything is going up except our wages”, whilst Lee thinks the Dairy will still be happy to “throw it down the drain when too much is made”,

Kevin thinks it is a “disgrace” and he wants the Dairy to be run more efficiently before it passes on a heftier price to the public.

Milkmen and retailers are having to decide whether they’ll make us pay more, when the changes come into effect.