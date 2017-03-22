Supporter Outlines Population Law Benefits

A supporter of Guernsey’s new population policy says balance is needed.

Kenrick Brooks – who is Operations Director at the Liberation Group – believes the new regime will help employers deal with the skills and labour shortages experienced by the hospitality sector.

Mr Brooks wants to address some of the negative reports around the new population policy which comes into force early next month.

He says his sector will be able to use the new policy to forsee future skills shortages and recruitment difficulties so the “in permit” job list can be flexed to ensure it remains relevant and aligned with the hospitality sector’s needs.

He says it offers a significant advantage over the current system – and will be cheaper and quicker to use.

Mr Brooks says the Committee for Home Affairs and the Civil Service have both been very supportive of the needs of the hospitality sector and he hopes the population policy isn’t derailed at the last minute.

You can read the Liberation Group Operation Director’s full statement below:

“Following the recent press coverage depicting a fair degree of negativity with regard to Guernsey’s new population management regime, I believe it is important that some balance is restored.

Under the new regime an employer will have quick and simple access to “in policy” job roles, roles which are representative of both the skills and labour shortages currently experienced by the hospitality sector.

The sector will through the PEAP representative (as a follow up to the work undertaken to produce the first “in permit” job list) be able to evidence future skills shortages and recruitment difficulties. The “in permit” job list can then be flexed to ensure it remains relevant and aligned with the hospitality sector’s needs over time.

This is a significant advantage over the current system, with its lengthy application process, the need for the employer to justify every application and no level of certainty with regard to the approval of an application, or transparency to the process. The new system has a simple online application process and the fees for the permits will be cheaper than the current equivalent fee.

In my view the Committee for Home Affairs and the Civil Service have both been very supportive of the needs of the hospitality sector.

They have shown this support, firstly by approving every job role and permit length the sector has requested and secondly by adjusting the mechanics of the proposed administration to allow applications for certain permits to be made after the employee has commenced employment, having listened to the direct feedback from the hospitality sector that applying for permits in advance will not always be possible.

To my mind there is only one major negative and that’s the “five year rule”, which I along with a number of industry colleagues believe is firstly unnecessary, as there is no evidence that the lack of such a role over the past 15 years has led to an abundance of non-local workers staying long term\retiring in Guernsey.

And secondly, the new “five year rule” will severely impact the hospitality sector’s ability to continue to deliver a fantastic product and service, as it will take away “people continuity” and it will exacerbate the recruitment problems already faced by the industry.

If an employee, let’s say a waitress, wants to work in Guernsey on a one-year permit, renewable each year (as long as there is a labour shortage), then they should be allowed to do so for as many years as it suits both the employee and the employer.

When the time comes for that arrangement to end I’m fairly certain that in the vast majority of cases the employee would simply leave Guernsey, the same outcome would I believe be likely in respect of most job roles. Why force good people offering great product and service to leave Guernsey after five years?

We should embrace the positives of the new regime, lobby the politicians to abandon the “five year rule” and work together with all relevant parties to ensure the island has a flexible workforce to meet its needs for all employment sectors.”

