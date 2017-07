Sure Big Screen Returns!

The Sure Big Screen has returned! It’ll be set up by the kiosk at the Albecq end of the bay and families are welcome down to make the most of the popular films on show.

If the weather gets worse we’re asked to keep tabs on Sure’s Facebook page for any possible cancellations. The films will show in rain but strong winds might shut it all down.

You can check out the full line-up below: