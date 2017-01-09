Sure CEO Passes Away

The Chief Executive Officer of Sure has passed away.

Eddie Saints had been in charge of the telecoms firm in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man since 2008.

The company says he ‘passed away suddenly’ and will be sorely missed by everyone at Sure whose thoughts are also with his family and friends.

Its statement also said Mr Saints made a huge contribution to the company.

Justin Bellinger, Chief Digital Officer, at Sure said:

“We are very sad to confirm that Eddie Saints, Chief Executive Officer of Sure Channel Islands and Isle of Man, has passed away suddenly. Eddie had been CEO of Sure in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man since 2008 and he made a huge contribution to the company. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Sure. Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”