Sure Fixes Broadband Issue

Sure says problems with its broadband service have now been resolved.

The service was affected by problems over the weekend, with many customers struggling to connect on Sunday.

Any customer still having problems should call Sure directly on its customer helpline 700700.

The telecoms firm updated customers in a statement on its social media pages:

We’d like to apologise to all those customers that were affected by broadband issues over the weekend. This should now be resolved but if you’re still having trouble please call us on 700700 so we can investigate. Thanks for your patience while our engineers worked to fix the issues.

Earlier, the problems had also been reported online:

Meanwhile, Sure’s staff are today remembering their former Chief Executive Officer, who died last month.

Eddie Saints was a popular boss at the telecoms firm, and his sudden death was met with shock.

A memorial service this lunchtime will see his family, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate his life.

Mr Saints’ staff also paid tribute to him when they collected the Employer of the Year award at the Awards for Achievement last week.