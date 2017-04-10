Sure Investigating Spam Email

Sure has confirmed it is looking into a spam email doing the rounds.

A number of cwgsy.net and suremail.gg accounts have been targeted by the message.

The operator has been getting reports from customers who’ve received a message, saying their account is going to be closed.

Sure says it didn’t send the message – and a spokesperson’s urging anyone who’s received one to ignore and delete it.

Anyone who clicked on the link to restore their account is urged to immediately change their passwords – and if you think you’ve been a a target of email fraud please contact Guernsey Police.

Charlotte Dunsterville, Customer Experience Director at Sure:

“Sure is aware of a spam email that was sent to cwgsy.net and suremail.gg email addresses noting that the e- mail account was going to be terminated and to click on a link to restore the account. This email was not sent by Sure.

We would advise anyone who received the email to ignore it and delete it. Whilst Sure is not responsible for fraudulent acts affecting customers we have spam filtering software in place and this stops the vast majority of spam emails. Unfortunately, attempts are becoming more sophisticated and it is much more difficult to stop these targeted emails.

If customers have already clicked on the link in the spam email we would advise them to log into their email account manually and change their password as soon as possible. Please call our customer services team on 700700 with any specific queries.

Customers should remain vigilant to spam emails and only open emails from recognised senders. Customers can speak to our customer service team if they receive a suspected spam e-mail. We would recommend that any fraud attempts should be reported to the Guernsey Police immediately.”