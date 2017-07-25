Sure Pays Tribute After Employee Dies In Crash

Stuart Moorat’s employer has paid tribute to the ‘popular member of the Sure family’.

The 27 year old had worked for the telecoms firm for almost eight years before his death in a road accident on Friday night. The firm’s CEO says he will be ‘sorely missed by his colleagues and friends here’.

Mr Moorat and his girlfriend Georgina Le Prevost were heading along the west coast when their car came off the road on the corner at Perelle. The vehicle landed on rocks and both Mr Moorat and Miss Le Prevost died at the scene.

A Guernsey Police investigation into their deaths is continuing and post mortems have been carried out. Further details are unlikely to be released before an inquest into both of their deaths opens at Guernsey’s Royal Court.

The couple had been at a wedding reception before the accident on Friday night. Anyone who saw them there, or leaving the event, is asked to call Sergeant Thomas Marshall on 725111.

In a statement Sure CEO Ian Kelly said:

“Stuart Moorat worked for Sure for almost eight years and was a popular member of the Sure family. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends here. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his and Georgina Le Prevost’s families at this tragic time.”

In a separate statement Miss Le Prevost’s employer paid tribute to her.

Mourant Ozanne described her as a ‘kind, beautiful young woman’ who was ‘always full of life, laughter and fun’ and who ‘truly brought joy’ to those who worked with her.