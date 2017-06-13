Suspect Suitcase Removed By Police
Guernsey Police are reminding us to not leave any items unattended, following a scare this morning.
Officers were called to Berthelot Street earlier, after a suspect suitcase was found.
The area remain cordoned off for a time, as an investigation began into why the suitcase was in the street.
A short time later, the suitcase was taken away from the scene and the area re-opened to the public.
However, Guernsey Police say it’s important precautions are taken, at a time of heightened security.
They’re reminding us not to leave suspect packages in public places, as they have to treat situations like this one very seriously:
The suspect package, which was an unattended suitcase, has been safely removed and the cordon taken down. 1/2
— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) June 13, 2017
