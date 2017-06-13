Suspect Suitcase Removed By Police

Guernsey Police are reminding us to not leave any items unattended, following a scare this morning.

Officers were called to Berthelot Street earlier, after a suspect suitcase was found.

The area remain cordoned off for a time, as an investigation began into why the suitcase was in the street.

A short time later, the suitcase was taken away from the scene and the area re-opened to the public.

However, Guernsey Police say it’s important precautions are taken, at a time of heightened security.

They’re reminding us not to leave suspect packages in public places, as they have to treat situations like this one very seriously:

The suspect package, which was an unattended suitcase, has been safely removed and the cordon taken down. 1/2 — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) June 13, 2017