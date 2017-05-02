Table Tennis Finals Take Place

Local table tennis players have been taking part in the 2016/17 finals tournament in Guernsey.

Amongst the successes were two wins for Garry Dodds, in some of the island’s major events.

His 8th crown puts him 3rd in Guernsey’s all time list. There were also a number of doubles and over 70s games played over the weekend.

You can read a full roundup, issued by the Guernsey Table Tennis Association, below:

“Garry Dodd finished off the local table tennis season in style by clinching 2 of the main Island Championship events up for grabs during the annual finals night, contested on Friday evening.

Dodd has been in superb form this season and having won every local singles match he has contested, this culminated with a straight sets win over Joshua Butler in the Men’s Singles final. Dodd’s 8th crown puts him outright 3rd in the all-time Guernsey list, behind just Mark Pipet and Bert Brenton. The victory against 2015 champion Butler came at the end of the an evening that had earlier seen the pair combine to overcome the Stacey twins, Joshua and Lawrence in straight sets of the Mens Doubles, with each end being decided by just 2 points. The final Singles encounter between the pair had been closer than the 4-0 scoreline suggests with Dodd taking the opening and 3rd ends 12-10, Butler holding a game point in the 3rd. Dodd was ultimately clinical in the end, the final score ending 12-10, 11-7, 12-10, 11-2 in the top seeds favour.

The twins may have lost the doubles, but they played out one of the best matches of the night, also during the final session of matches alongside the Mens Singles clash. The duo have not been able to be separated this season and each ended with an identical league average following completion of the 75 singles matches. Their encounters this season have also been tight and this was no exception, with the match going to a deciding 7th end after numerous high quality rallies. When 2nd seed Lawrence took the 5th game 16-14 to lead 3-2, it looked like he would seal the win in 6, but Joshua incredibly edged the 6th by another narrow end, 15-13. The decider had nothing in it again as expected, but Lawrence held his nerve well and took both service points from 9-9 to pick up the title.

Pipet is 2nd on the list of all time Mens Island Championship Singles titles with a hefty haul of 14 and he has certainly not forgotten where to find the winning formula, another 2 titles added to his impressive collection on the night. He was too good for both Carl Le Tissier and Derek Webb in the Over 50’s and Over 60’s Open Singles respectively. He did have the opportunity to add a 3rd title during the final session of the night, but here he came up against another decorated champion of the game, Phil Ogier. Ogier was in no mood to let the opportunity to clinch a 4th consecutive Over 40’s Open Singles championship and he duly did so after winning comfortably in straight sets. Like Pipet, he was also on hand to pick up 2 titles on the night when he combined with Jez Powell to win their 4th consecutive Veterans Open Doubles crown, Kay Chivers and Keith Opie defeated 4-0 in the final.

Chivers herself had another good night and won the most titles of the night with 3. She picked up her 16th Island Womens Singles title, on top of a 9th Womens Veterans Singles crown after her straight set win over Sam Kershaw. Her final title came in the Womens Doubles alongside Dawn Morgan where they beat Becks O’Keefe and Juliette Yeaman in straight sets.

The Mixed Doubles was clinched by the returning Alice Loveridge and Adam Langlois when they overcame top seeds Joshua Stacey and Morgan in straight sets.

The Island’s most experienced players contested an excellent standard in the Over 70’s and it resulted in an incredible 9th title for Ian Fitchet following his straight set win over top seed Maurice James.

The Restricted Open Singles was a new trophy introduced 4 years ago and is for players between the age of 21 and 40 that have not played in the Green trophy inter-insular clash for the past 2 years. Paul Hainsworth picked up his 3rd title in this event after defeating Liam Robilliard 4-1.

There was also a strong display from the Junior players in the finals from the remaining 7 events.

Ben Foss was the main winner on the night due to his 2 titles obtained in the Under 18 Mens Singles and Under 18 Open Doubles. He comfortably beat Ryan Bichard in the Singles without loss before they combined to beat Luke Bichard and Dan Collenette 4-0 in the Doubles encounter.

A matching double of titles was obtained by Alderney’s Marli Barker due to her success in the Under 18 Womens and Under 15 Girls Singles. Her opposition in both finals was fellow Ridunian Amy Wesley and whilst Barker won the opening U15 clash 4-1, the second encounter was a lot closer. Wesley showed great fighting spirit in the U18 clash and came back from 3-1 to restore parity at 3-3. It looked certain that she would avenge the earlier defeat when opening up a handy 4-0 lead in the decider, but Barker remained calm and came through 11-8.

Luke Bichard may have lost the U18 Doubles alongside Collenette, but he had earlier seen off team-mate Collenette in the Under 15 Boys Singles. Bichard came through the encounter 4-1, having clawed back a large deficit in the 5th end.

An absolutely classic was contested in the Under 13 Open Singles and it saw 2nd seed Caden Brouard upset the seedings to deny Division 3 team-mate Ben Sharp over 7 ends. Sharp had overturned a 3-0 deficit to force a decider, but Brouard regrouped very well to take the final end 11-6.

The evening opened with the youngest players in action in the Under 11 Open Singles. Zaheer Anees underlined his talent by becoming the first player to defend the title since Alderney’s Jack Ives did so in 2011/12. His victory over Jayden Tucknott in the final came in straight sets, but Tucknott acquitted himself well and is another bright star for the future.”