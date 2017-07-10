Talks Attempting To Avoid Strikes

Last minute talks will be held today to try and avoid strikes at Les Beaucamps High School.

If those talks don’t work the teaching staff could walk out tomorrow.

Teachers have threatened to walk out tomorrow and Thursday, citing a ‘culture of fear’ at the school under its current management.

There have already been meetings between union reps, teachers and their managers to try and stop that happening and another meeting will be held today.

If the strike does go ahead the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said pupils will be looked after and there will be minimal disruption to classes.

